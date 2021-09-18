The images of Sarah are from the junction of Wakefield Road and Bullerthorpe Lane, between Swillington and Woodlesford.

They were captured at around 10.40am yesterday (Friday).

Police also have a description of the clothing she was wearing at the time - a black and white patterned jumper or shirt, black trousers, white trainers and a grey beanie hat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Cromwell was captured on CCTV on Friday.

She was carrying a green rucksack.

Police continue to be concerned for the 36-year-old’s welfare and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts or movements to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 668 of 17/09.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe