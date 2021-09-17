Police in Leeds increasingly concerned for missing woman
Police in Leeds are appealing for information on Sarah Cromwell who has been reported missing from her home in Swillington.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:46 pm
Sarah, 36, was last seen at her Swillington home shortly after 12 noon today (Friday Sept 17) and is believed to have left on foot.
She is described as being a 4ft 11 in tall white female with a stocky build.
She has pink/purple/blue multicoloured short hair and was carrying a backpack.
Police are growing increasingly concerned about Sarah.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact police on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0668 of 17/9.