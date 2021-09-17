Police in Leeds increasingly concerned for missing woman

Sarah Cromwell

Sarah, 36, was last seen at her Swillington home shortly after 12 noon today (Friday Sept 17) and is believed to have left on foot.

She is described as being a 4ft 11 in tall white female with a stocky build.

She has pink/purple/blue multicoloured short hair and was carrying a backpack.

Police are growing increasingly concerned about Sarah.