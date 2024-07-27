Bradford Road Tingley fire: Blaze breaks out at abandoned building in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 27th Jul 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters from five stations rushed to a blaze at a derelict building in Leeds last night (July 26).

The fire, at an abandoned property on Bradford Road in Tingley, was reported at around 8.45pm.

A fire broke out at an abandoned building on Bradford Road, Tingley, on July 26.A fire broke out at an abandoned building on Bradford Road, Tingley, on July 26.
A fire broke out at an abandoned building on Bradford Road, Tingley, on July 26. | Google

Crews from fire stations in Hunslet, Ossett, Morley, Wakefield and Rothwell all attended the blaze, along with colleagues from police and the ambulance service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

The fire service said that the blaze broke out on the second floor of the building, with the roof also affected. An aerial platform was used to help extinguish the fire.

The service has been asked to comment on the suspected cause of the blaze.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.