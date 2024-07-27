Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from five stations rushed to a blaze at a derelict building in Leeds last night (July 26).

The fire, at an abandoned property on Bradford Road in Tingley, was reported at around 8.45pm.

A fire broke out at an abandoned building on Bradford Road, Tingley, on July 26. | Google

Crews from fire stations in Hunslet, Ossett, Morley, Wakefield and Rothwell all attended the blaze, along with colleagues from police and the ambulance service.

The fire service said that the blaze broke out on the second floor of the building, with the roof also affected. An aerial platform was used to help extinguish the fire.