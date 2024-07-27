Bradford Road Tingley fire: Blaze breaks out at abandoned building in Leeds
Firefighters from five stations rushed to a blaze at a derelict building in Leeds last night (July 26).
Crews from fire stations in Hunslet, Ossett, Morley, Wakefield and Rothwell all attended the blaze, along with colleagues from police and the ambulance service.
The fire service said that the blaze broke out on the second floor of the building, with the roof also affected. An aerial platform was used to help extinguish the fire.
The service has been asked to comment on the suspected cause of the blaze.
