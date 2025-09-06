Bradford fire: Video shows smoke pouring from Kirkgate Centre car park as five appliances attend the scene

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 16:10 BST
Watch as smoke pours from the Kirkgate Centre car park in Bradford, where the fire service were called to a vehicle fire.

A video shows smoke pouring from the Kirkgate Centre car park in Bradford this morning (September 6).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a vehicle fire in the car park on Godwin Street at 11.38am, with five appliances attending the scene.

The service confirmed that, as of 12.25pm, the fire was out followed by damping down.

