Watch a film crew shooting scenes for Netflix's The Chronicles of Narnia in a Bradford alleyway.

Netflix's production of The Chronicles of Narnia has been spotted being filmed in an alleyway in Bradford.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, is scheduled for a late 2026 release in cinemas and on Netflix.

Hasnain Ahmed, 21, captured video of the crew shooting behind his home in the West Yorkshire city's Manningham area.

He had received a letter earlier this summer from the production company notifying him that filming would take place in August.

On August 29, the crew filmed outside his back garden for approximately 12 hours.

Hasnain, a tax officer from Bradford, said: "I didn’t think much of the letter when I got it but seeing it all actually happening was pretty fun.

"I was kind of surprised to see all the action up close.

"They also had loads of old cars from the period, and I saw them doing some special VFX shots."