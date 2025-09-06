Bradford fire: Video shows large smoke plume rising into sky from blaze as road closures in place

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
A video shows thick smoke billowing into the sky from a fire in Bradford.

Dramatic footage shows a large smoke plume rising into the sky in Bradford, as firefighters work to extinguish a vehicle fire.

Road closures are currently in place and residents in the local area are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have ten pumps and two aerial appliances in attendance at a vehicle fire on the Euroways Trading Estate in Bradford.

Thick smoke billows from a vehicle fire on the on the Euroways Trading Estate in Bradford.placeholder image
Thick smoke billows from a vehicle fire on the on the Euroways Trading Estate in Bradford. | Christina Hammond

“Residents in the local area, particularly to the north/north east of the site around West Bowling and Bierley should keep all doors and windows closed.

Highways England have closed the M606 due to smoke and Rock Hill Lane is also closed.

“Please avoid the area if possible.”

