A £1 ticket has changed a Bradford dad’s life, winning him a £765,000 house in Surrey and a luxury Audi SUV

A delivery driver from Bradford has gone from dropping off parcels to picking up the keys to a new home worth £765,000, after hitting the jackpot in a £1 prize draw.

Father of one, Mohsin Khan, who delivers parcels across West Yorkshire, has had all his dreams arrive at once after winning a four-bedroom house in Surrey.

As part of the prize pot, Mohsin also won a £45,000 Audi Q8 super-SUV, which brings his total prize pot to £810,000.

Mohsin and his partner Amra, who have a five-year-old son, were left utterly stunned when they received the once-in-a-lifetime news which now allows them to move into their very own family home.

Just two days before the competition closed, the dad-of-one who has been buying into prize draws with the dream car giveaway company BOTB for almost a decade, and he decided to subscribe to the newly-launched BOTB Ultimate Pass.

This monthly subscription unlocks hundreds of chances to play automatically across more than 20 competitions every month.

BOTB presenters Katie Knight and Christian Williams helped Amra and Mohsin celebrate | BOTB

When the BOTB team arrived to surprise him, Mohsin had absolutely no idea what he had won. And then they dropped the news on him that he had bagged the month's biggest prize: a stunning home in Surrey and a flashy car to go along with it.

“It has changed my life,” said Mohsin. “I always said that one day it would be my turn to win. I kept trying and was determined not to give up.

"My luck was really in subscribing to the BOTB pass as I’ve worked so hard to save money to one day get a house. It’s truly life-changing for me and my family.”

Their four-bedroom house even comes with a free car | BOTB

A spokesman for BOTB said: “We’re thrilled to make Mohsin’s dream come true. It’s stories like this that remind us why we do what we do, changing lives every single prize draw.

"What makes this win even more special is that Mohsin had been playing with BOTB for many years. His story proves that one small decision can lead to the ultimate dream”.

BOTB’s Dream Home competition gives entrants the chance to win life-changing prizes every month, all for just £1 per entry.

The next dream home draw is BOTB's biggest ever prize, a £1.3m house in Saffron Walden. To find out more, or to buy tickets, click here.

