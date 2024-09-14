A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a motorbike in South Elmsall has died in hospital, police said.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance where she was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 79-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a crash on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall on September 7 has died in hospital, police confirmed. | Google

On Saturday, September 14, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the woman died in hospital on Friday morning (September 13).

Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 9.11am outside the Card Factory on Barnsley Road.

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which could assist their investigation.

“They can be contacted on 101, or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

“The log reference is 339 of 6 September.”