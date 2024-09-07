Barnsley Road: Woman left fighting for life as police issue urgent appeal after South Elmsall crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at 9.11am yesterday morning (Friday, September 7).
The incident occurred when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.
“The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.
They can be contacted on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The log reference is 339 of September 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.