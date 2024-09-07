A woman has been left fighting for life after a crash in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at 9.11am yesterday morning (Friday, September 7).

The incident occurred when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike was in collision with an elderly pedestrian on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.

“The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.”

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The log reference is 339 of September 6.