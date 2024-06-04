Foundry Approach Harehills: Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 4.51pm yesterday (June 3), a grey Volkswagen T-Cross failed to stop on Foundry Approach in the Harehills area of Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle collided with a female pedestrian and then failed to stop at the scene.
“The pedestrian, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“The suspect vehicle was located a short time later, but the suspects have fled the scene.”
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects. Road closures currently in place in the area.