An elderly pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.

At 4.51pm yesterday (June 3), a grey Volkswagen T-Cross failed to stop on Foundry Approach in the Harehills area of Leeds.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle collided with a female pedestrian and then failed to stop at the scene.

The incident occurred on Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: Google

“The pedestrian, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect vehicle was located a short time later, but the suspects have fled the scene.”