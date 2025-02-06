A major road has been closed after a crash involving a double decker bus in Leeds city centre.

Police have stopped traffic on Albion Street this afternoon (February 6) at the junctions with The Headrow and Merrion Street.

Albion Street in Leeds city centre has been closed after a crash on the afternoon of February 6, with police at the scene. | National World

It appears to have involved a number of vehicles, which were seen by the side of the road close to the Turtle Bay restaurant.

The road remains closed. | National World

A recovery truck was at the scene near The Light shopping centre at around 2.30pm, as the road remains closed.

Two crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were in attendance earlier in the afternoon.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that a patient was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.55pm today, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Albion Street near to the junction with The Headrow in Leeds city centre.

“It was reported that the collision involved a single decker bus and three other vehicles.

“Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”