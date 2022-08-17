Aberford Road crash leaves man with injuries believed to be 'potentially life-changing'
A crash in Wakefield has left a man with injuries believed to be “potentially life-changing”.
Police were called to Aberford Road last night after it was reported the injured man had been involved in a crash with a vehicle that had left the scene.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Following the incident, a white Mercedes Sprinter van was seen travelling in the direction of the M62 and initial enquiries suggest it had been stolen from an address off Lime Pit Lane before the incident.
Police have confirmed road closures are in place on Aberford Road, Water Lane, Lime Pit Lane, and Oak Lane.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage via CCTV or dash cam to reach out via their website’s live chat function or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 1322045151.
Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.