Boy, 12, injured in Leeds crash as police search for car that failed to stop
Police are appealing for information to help locate a car that left the scene of a crash in which a 12-year-old boy was injured.
A blue Honda Civic, registration SA54OSZ, was involved in a collision with the child on Woodhouse Street, between the junctions of Thomas Street and Pennington Street at around 9.05pm on Saturday, August 13.
Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards Meanwood Road.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig reveal baby boy's name as they talk about parenthood
-
2
Two teenagers in hospital after crashed motorbike sets on fire on Leeds street
-
3
Caught on camera Leeds: West Yorkshire Police need to speak to these people urgently
-
4
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
-
5
Residents describe terror of fleeing fiery Leeds tower block as arrest made over arson
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his head, chest and legs. He has since been released with his injuries confirmed as being minor.
Officers have been unable to identify the current owner of the vehicle, which remains outstanding and is thought to have been abandoned somewhere in the Woodhouse or Meanwood areas.
Anyone who has seen the blue Honda Civic, registration SA54OSZ, in the area or who has any information that could assist in tracing the vehicle or identifying the driver is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220445269 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.