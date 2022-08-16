Boy, 12, injured in Leeds crash as police search for car that failed to stop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blue Honda Civic, registration SA54OSZ, was involved in a collision with the child on Woodhouse Street, between the junctions of Thomas Street and Pennington Street at around 9.05pm on Saturday, August 13.

Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene and drove off towards Meanwood Road.

Woodhouse Street. PIC: Google

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his head, chest and legs. He has since been released with his injuries confirmed as being minor.

Officers have been unable to identify the current owner of the vehicle, which remains outstanding and is thought to have been abandoned somewhere in the Woodhouse or Meanwood areas.

Anyone who has seen the blue Honda Civic, registration SA54OSZ, in the area or who has any information that could assist in tracing the vehicle or identifying the driver is asked to contact PC 6254 Varley at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220445269 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .