Watch as the Leeds public discuss how A-levels and school shaped them ahead of A-level results day.

Those hoping to go to university will find out if they have met the grade entry requirements for their course.

We spoke to people in Leeds on A-level results and how school shaped them.

Max said: “A-level was a tricky one. I probably didn't really get the grades that I wanted to get which I'm sure a lot of people would have a sort of a similar story and ultimately it feels sort of all-defining and all-consuming at the time, but then when it comes later on in life, sometimes you don't even really remember what results you got or what they were at all. It sort of can be a big impact if you let it be a big impact, or you can make your own way if you don't quite get the results you want.”

Ben and Mari Isabel on A-level results and how school shaped them. | National World - Local TV

Ben said: “Didn't leave school with many things results-wise. I left with a stack of detention letters that my mum ended up burning once I'd left school. But A-levels are great if you are wanting to study a particular subject right, and you're looking to try and get into a particular field of work, I'd say follow your passions in that respect. But don't get too held up if your friends have got a better result, if they're going off into different places in the world to study. Focus on yourself, wake up each morning knowing that each day is a new day and trust me, you don't need to get results to get ahead in life.

“I bought a property when I was 23 years old and probably out of my peer group was one of the first and came out of the school with probably the worst results. So, yeah, don't stress too much, follow your passion, work very, very hard at whatever it is you choose to do and the world's your oyster.”

Ashley said: “Believe in your beliefs and don't think you need to be a lawyer, an accountant, get a trade behind you because a trade will supply the country because this country is backed up on construction. Once construction fails in this country, that's when you know we're going into a recession.”

Margaret said: “Don't let it think this is the rest of my life. It's not the end of the world if you haven't got that qualification on paper. Sometimes I think these things happen for a reason. Just don't let it define the rest of your life if you haven't got on paper straight away. You've got plenty of time to do it. And I think there's more opportunities now for kids anyway.”

Mari Isabel said: “My results were quite average, but it shaped me in the way that I've made friends for life, and we've been friends for, so I'm 53 now, so I've been friends ever since school days. And I think all those friendships that carry you through good and bad through life definitely shape how I make decisions and what do I do. So yeah the school day was really important for me because I made friendships for life.

“But the results? No, I don't remember the results much.”

What day do A-level results come out?

A-level results will come out on Thursday August 14 for students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

What time of day are A-level results released?

A-level results will be released at 8am on the day.

How do I find out my A-level results?

On A-level results day, UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) will update according to the student’s results and tell them if they have been accepted by their firm or insurance choice. However, UCAS does not show a student’s specific grades.

Unless different arrangements have been made, students should be able to pick up their results from their school or college on the day.

What is clearing?

UCAS say July 5 to October 20, students can apply for a course using clearing if they’re not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.

Students can use clearing if they’re applying after June 30, they didn’t receive any offers (or none they wanted to accept), they didn’t meet the conditions of their offers or they’ve declined a firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in an application.

Students can add a clearing choice in their UCAS Hub from 13:00 (UK time) on A-level results day (August 14).

Support services and charities that are available to help young people during the exam results period include YoungMinds, PAPYRUS, and The Mix.