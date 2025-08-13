How Leeds College of Building is helping to train workers to build Britain's future

Leeds College of Building has been named one of the first ever ‘construction technical excellence colleges’ and will receive a share of £100 million in government funding to tackle construction skills shortages. | Leeds College of Building

Leeds College of Building has been named as new Technical Excellence College for Yorkshire and The Humber in boost for British building.

More than 40,000 future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers will get cutting edge skills to get Britain building at state-of-the-art Technical Excellence Colleges - including right here in Leeds.

Last month the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Leeds College of Building had submitted a full planning application for a major upgrade to its North Street Campus.

The specialist colleges will be in every region of England to deliver the workforce needed to turbocharge the building of new homes, schools and hospitals.

Backed by a £100 million investment, the colleges will help deliver well-paid jobs for workers, support the construction sector and deliver the government’s commitment to build 1.5 million homes through its Plan for Change.

The Construction Industry Training Board estimates that 26,600 new construction workers are needed in Yorkshire and the Humber by 2028.

Nikki Davis, Leeds College of Building CEO and Principal said: “We are thrilled to be appointed as one of the first ever CTECs in the country, reflecting our reputation as one of the nation’s leading construction training providers.

“We look forward to collaborating with other colleges and independent training providers to benefit even more learners and meet the skills needs across our region through cutting-edge specialist curricula and high-quality teaching practices.

“Our established relationships have been crucial in achieving this status, and our thanks go to the many employers, organisations, and individuals who endorsed LCB.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, added: “This recognition is a huge vote of confidence in our region’s strengths, talent and ambition.

“By training the skilled workers we need for transformational projects like constructing tramlines and building new affordable homes, the Leeds College of Building puts our region at the epicentre of the nation’s rebuilding effort, creating good jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets.

“It’s fantastic to see the college being recognised by the government for the key role it will play in delivering the national growth mission and building a stronger, brighter Britain.”

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, added: "This is a huge boost for Leeds and Yorkshire. As a CTEC, Leeds College of Building will work with partners across the region to equip young people with the high-level skills needed to deliver vital housing and infrastructure projects. I am also proud of LCB being the only FE college dedicated to construction and the built environment.

“It’s an investment in our people, our economy, and our future, ensuring Leeds remains a leader in construction innovation and opportunity."