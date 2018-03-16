'9 hours of heavy snow': Hour by hour snow forecast for Leeds on Saturday March 17

Even more snow is set to hit Leeds on Saturday as the Beast from the East comes back with a freezing vengeance.

Heavy snow is predicted to batter Leeds from the early hours and freezing temperatures could make life difficult for motorists.

Snow in West Yorkshire. Is Leeds going to be hit again? Photo: Oliver Willows

Temperatures will max out at just 1 degrees C, while five hours of snow could hit through the day.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the M62 due to the risk of snow closing the motorway for 13 hours again

An amber weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office, which will be in effect from 4pm on Saturday and last until 9am on Sunday.

The snow has been dubbed the 'mini Beast' as extremely cold weather makes its return in mid-March

Here is the full hour by hour forecast for Leeds:

Midnight: Heavy snow (90% chance)

1am Heavy snow (90% chance)

2-3am Cloudy

4am-6am Light snow

7am Light snow with sunshine

8am Cloudy

9am Snow

10am Snow

11am Snow

12 midday Snow

1pm Snow

2pm Cloudy

3pm Snow

4pm Snow (Amber alert issued)

5pm Heavy snow (90% chance)

6pm Heavy snow

7pm Heavy snow

8pm Heavy snow

9pm Heavy snow

10pm Heavy snow

11pm Heavy snow