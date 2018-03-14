SNOW: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Yorkshire as Beast from the East returns

More snow is set to hit Yorkshire later this week.

The Met Office has issued a warning for the region on Friday and Saturday - as the Beast from the East is set to return.

Snow in West Yorkshire

The news comes just weeks after Leeds battled extreme weather conditions and a woman was found dead in the street during blizzard conditions.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Yorkshire from 5pm on Friday, and will last until 9am on Saturday.

A spokesman for the weather experts said: "A band of rain and hill snow will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels through Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

"This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

