Weather: Leeds warning upgraded to amber ahead of mini Beast from the East

The Met Office have upgraded Leeds' weekend weather warning from yellow to the more sever amber.

The 'be aware' warning is in place between 4pm on Saturday, March 17 to 9am on Sunday, March 18.

Dubbed the mini Beast from the East, people have been warned to expect up to to 5cm (2in) of snow in some parts of the country and up to 20cm (8in) on higher ground - prompting snow and ice warnings to be issued for Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office website says: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected."