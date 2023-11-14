Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 pictures as emergency crews remain in Leeds city centre after 'unstable' crane leads to evacuations

Emergency crews have been in Leeds city centre throughout this afternoon following reports of an “unstable” crane.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:01 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 18:01 GMT

A large stretch of Whitehall Road was cordoned off and police and fire crews have been at the scene of the “industrial incident” on Riverside Way since around 1.30pm.

The fire service has said that it was due to an “unstable” crane and it has been confirmed that nobody is inside of it.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

“These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Below are a selection of photos captured from the scene of the incident today.

A cordon remains in place on Whitehall Road this evening

1. Cordon

A cordon remains in place on Whitehall Road this evening Photo: National World

Fire crews said they were called at 1.36pm to reports of an 'unstable structure', which was a 'large crane'.

2. 'Unstable structure'

Fire crews said they were called at 1.36pm to reports of an 'unstable structure', which was a 'large crane'. Photo: National World

Nearby buildings were evacuated and workers told to keep away from the cordon area

3. Evacuation

Nearby buildings were evacuated and workers told to keep away from the cordon area Photo: National World

Queues of cars trying to avoid the area began to form

4. Queues

Queues of cars trying to avoid the area began to form Photo: National World

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene

5. Ambulance

An ambulance was also spotted at the scene Photo: National World

Workers were told that they couldn't re-enter the buildings

6. Evacuation

Workers were told that they couldn't re-enter the buildings Photo: National World

