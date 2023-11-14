Emergency crews have been in Leeds city centre throughout this afternoon following reports of an “unstable” crane.

A large stretch of Whitehall Road was cordoned off and police and fire crews have been at the scene of the “industrial incident” on Riverside Way since around 1.30pm.

The fire service has said that it was due to an “unstable” crane and it has been confirmed that nobody is inside of it.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

“These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Below are a selection of photos captured from the scene of the incident today.

