A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are at the scene following a report of an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds.

"It has been confirmed that there is no one on the crane.

"Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

"These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.