Whitehall Road: Emergency services cordon off large area of Leeds city centre due to reported issue with crane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Buildings have been evacuated at Wellington Place and a large stretch of Whitehall Road has been cordoned off by police and fire crews.
Those who have been evacuated have been told to keep back and it’s understood that there is an issue involving a crane at one of the nearby building sites.
West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a statement. A YEP reporter is at the scene.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Live updates as 'issue with crane' closes Wellington Place in Leeds
Wellington Place empty
Our reporter on the scene, James Connolly, said: "Wellington Place is now mostly empty following the evacuation, as cranes loom ominously."
Disruption to Leeds trains
Trains were halted in and out of Leeds station as emergency services deal with the incident.
Lines have now reopened, but delays are expected until the end of the day.
Routes affected
CrossCountry between Penzancen and Edinburgh / Aberdeen, and between Plymouth / Taunton / Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, and between Plymouth and Leeds, and between Reading and Newcastle
LNER between London Kings Cross and Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Harrogate
Northern between Sheffield / Doncaster / Wigan Wallgate / Knottingley and Leeds and between Halifax and Hull, Leeds and Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Ilkley / Knaresborough / York / Carlisle and between York and Blackpool North
TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Leeds and Hull, and between Liverpool Limes Street / Manchester Piccadilly and Newcastle, and between Manchester Airport / Manchester Victoria and Saltburn, and between Manchester Picaddilly / Manchester Victoria / Huddersfield / Scarborough and Leeds
Picture of the crane
The cordon is in place due to an "industrial incident" involving a crane, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the crane that has become unsafe is the crane to the right of this picture.
Statement from fire service
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 13.36 to reports of an unstable structure on Riverside Way in Leeds.
"Two crews from Leeds are in attendance dealing with the structure which is a large crane.
"The area has been cleared of people - access is restricted and road closures are in place."
LIVE REPORT
YEP reporter James Connolly is live at the police cordon on Wellington Place/Whitehall Road.
More police have paramedics have arrived at the scene
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are at the scene following a report of an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds.
"It has been confirmed that there is no one on the crane.
"Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.
"These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.
"This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course."
Cars being diverted
Traffic trying to leave Wellington Place is being diverted away from the incident.