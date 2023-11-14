Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Whitehall Road: Emergency crews comment as 'unstable' crane in Leeds city centre leads to evacuations

Buildings were evacuated and roads shut this afternoon (Tuesday) as emergency crews responded to reports of an “unstable” crane.
Police and fire crews have been at the scene at Riverside Way since around 1.30pm today, with a large cordon being put in place on Whitehall Road and offices in Wellington Place being evacuated.

Police have said that there is no one in the crane.

The scene remains in place and one office on Wellington Place has told workers: “Until further notice, no access will be granted to the building. I will provide another update to you at 8pm regarding access tomorrow morning.”

An 'unstable' crane on Riverside Way has led to disruption in the city centre. Photo: National WorldAn 'unstable' crane on Riverside Way has led to disruption in the city centre. Photo: National World
Emergency crews have provided further information, with a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson saying: “Police are at the scene following a report of an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds.

“It has been confirmed that there is no one on the crane.

“Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

“These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes.

“This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 13.36 to reports of an unstable structure on Riverside Way in Leeds.

“Two crews from Leeds are in attendance dealing with the structure which is a large crane.

“The area has been cleared of people - access is restricted and road closures are in place.”

