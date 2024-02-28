Officers from West Yorkshire Police also erected a tent as enquiries were carried out.
The scene has since been removed and the force has confirmed that there are "not believed to be any suspicious circumstances".
Here are 13 pictures from the police scene -
A woman's body was found near Richmond Hill playground, in the East End Park area of the city, earlier today (February 28). Photo: James Hardisty
Police were called to the park, near Walter Crescent, shortly after 5am. Photo: James Hardisty
A cordon was put in place preventing people from entering the park. Photo: James Hardisty
A tent was also erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street. Photo: James Hardisty
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are not treating the circumstances as suspicious. Photo: James Hardisty
A spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place in the park. Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances." Photo: James Hardisty