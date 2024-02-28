Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 photos of police scene after woman's body found in East End Park near Richmond Hill playground in Leeds

There was a significant police presence near a playground in Leeds after a woman's body was found this morning (February 28).

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:18 GMT

The tragic discovery was reported shortly after 5am. A cordon was put in place at the Richmond Hill playground, near Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Officers from West Yorkshire Police also erected a tent as enquiries were carried out.

The scene has since been removed and the force has confirmed that there are "not believed to be any suspicious circumstances".

Here are 13 pictures from the police scene -

A woman's body was found near Richmond Hill playground, in the East End Park area of the city, earlier today (February 28).

1. Body found in East End Park

A woman's body was found near Richmond Hill playground, in the East End Park area of the city, earlier today (February 28). Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Police were called to the park, near Walter Crescent, shortly after 5am.

2. Body found in East End Park

Police were called to the park, near Walter Crescent, shortly after 5am. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A cordon was put in place preventing people from entering the park.

3. Body found in East End Park

A cordon was put in place preventing people from entering the park. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A tent was also erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

4. Body found in East End Park

A tent was also erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are not treating the circumstances as suspicious.

5. Body found in East End Park

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are not treating the circumstances as suspicious. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place in the park. Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

6. Body found in East End Park

A spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place in the park. Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances." Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds