As holiday season fast approaches, many travellers find the rules on what you can and can't take onto the plane confusing.

From aerosols to batteries, baby food to toothpaste, here is a list of everything that is not permitted in hand luggage at Leeds Bradford Airport.Travellers who are unsure about rules for a specific item should contact their airline or travel operator directly for more information.

What items are banned from hand luggage?

Liquids

Liquids include:

- all drinks, including water

- liquid or semi-liquid foods

- cosmetics and toiletries

- sprays

- pastes

- gels

- contact lens solution

Any liquids you do take liquids in your hand luggage must abide by the following:

- containers must hold no more than 100ml

- containers must be in a transparent, resealable plastic bag

- contents must fit comfortably inside the bag

- the bag must not be knotted or tied at the top

Medicine

You are allowed to take the following in hand luggage:

- essential medicines of more than 100ml

- essential medical equipment

Supporting documents of proof are needed from a relevant medical professional before boarding.

Lighters

You can only take one lighter on board and this should be put inside a resealable plastic bag.

You are not allowed to put it in your hold luggage.

Ammunition

You cannot take any guns or firearms (including air rifles and starting pistols) as hand luggage.

You may be able to take them as hold luggage, but you should check with your airline before you travel.

Miscellaneous items

The following items are banned from hand luggage:

- corkscrew

- knife

- large scissors

- non-safety matches

- fireworks, flares and other pyrotechnics

- frozen breast milk

- umbrellas that are not foldable

- sports equipment

- bats and sticks

- golf clubs

- darts

- walking/hiking poles

- catapult

- firearms (including replica firearms)

- harpoon or spear gun

- crossbow

- martial arts equipment

- any work tools including hammers, drills and screwdrivers

Items banned from hand luggage and the hold

- oxidisers and organic peroxides

- acids and alkalis

- corrosives or bleaching agents

- vehicle batteries and fuel systems

- self defence or disabling sprays

- radioactive materials

- poisons or toxic substances

- biological hazards

- materials that could spontaneously combust