The last few weeks have seen long queues and security delays at Leeds Bradford Airport, leaving passengers frustrated as their flights are delayed and queuing times extended.

Airport officials have already explained that airlines are struggling to deal with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, with a shortage of employees also contributing towards the delays.

In a bid to help solve these issues, Leeds Bradford Airport has listed several job roles they are looking to fill.

Below is a list of seven of the jobs currently available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Air Traffic Control Officer

Salary up to £69,877 per annum and subject to qualifications

As part of their ongoing recruitment, Leeds Bradford Airport is looking to recruit an Air Traffic Controller with ADI and APS ratings (single ratings will be considered) with the following experience:

- Previous ATC Unit Endorsement(s) are essential

- Knowledge of Safety Management Systems is essential

- Experience of integrating a mix of IFR/VFR aircraft is essential

- Experience of controlling in Class D airspace is desirable

- A valid Met Observers certificate is desirable

- OJTI & Assessor Endorsements are desirable

To apply for this role please send your current CV and covering letter to Jamie Babbin, Head of Air Traffic Services via [email protected]

Aviation Security Officers

Leeds Bradford Airport are currently looking for both full and part time security officers to carry out searches and undertake patrols of the airport's grounds.

The full time security officer will be contracted to 40 hours per week, on a 4 on 2 off shift pattern.

The part time security officer will be contracted to 21 hours per week, on a 4 on 2 off shift pattern.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send your CV and Cover Letter to Caroline Walton, Security Duty Manager at [email protected]

Terminal Operations Assistants

To support the future growth of the Airport, LBA recruiting for Customer Service Assistants to deliver an excellent one stop customer experience from start to finish whilst maintaining exceptionally high standards.

Candidates must have excellent communication with customers, airlines, handling agents and business partners, plus a full UK driving license.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please email your CV and Covering Letter to [email protected]

Lounge Chef

The Lounge is looking for an enthusiastic chef to join their catering / kitchen team to deliver fresh, home cooked food to our guests.

Qualifications and experience of working in a fast paced commercial kitchen is desirable.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please email your CV and Covering Letter to [email protected]

Cleaning Staff

To support the future growth of the airport, LBA is looking to recruit cleaning staff. They are looking for reliable and hard-working staff, with a professional attitude who will be courteous and welcoming to both passengers and staff at the airport.

Previous experience in a cleaning role, and knowledge of H&S legislations / COSHH is preferable but not essential.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send your CV and Covering Letter to [email protected] or [email protected]

Project Manager

Reporting directly to the Head of Engineering the purpose of this role is the successful delivery of a range of complex and diverse individual airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please forward your CV to Andrew Snowdon, Head of Engineering at [email protected]

Sales Assistants - Accessorize

Accessorize is looking for individuals who are eager to deliver an excellent customer experience whilst working as part of a flexible team.

Successful applicants should have an interest in fashion and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent communication skills and previous experience within a customer focused role are essential.