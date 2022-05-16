The last few weeks have seen long queues and security delays at Leeds Bradford Airport, leaving passengers frustrated as their flights are delayed and queuing times extended.

Today (16 May), travellers have continued to express their concerns with the airport's efficiency, taking to Twitter to voice their upset.

One Twitter user, who was due to get a flight this morning at 6.40am, said: "Absolute carnage at @LBIAirport this morn - thousands queuing from 4am and missed 6.40 flight and a sizable amount of Dublin passengers beside me also missed it! No Ryanair staff there to assist at all … really bad."

Airport officials have already explained that airlines are struggling to deal with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, with a shortage of employees also contributing towards the delays.

"Arrived this morning at 2.30am for a 6.20 flight to Amsterdam KL1540," another passenger tweeted.

"Flight took off c.75 minutes late due to people stuck in security queues. c.50% of people on our plane then missed connecting flights out of Schiphol."

Responding to a tweet about flight delays, one user said: "Know the feeling. Leeds Bradford Airport we were stuck for over an hour on the plane (with the stewards) waiting to be lifted off."

The shortage in staff available at the airport has also led to several security lanes being closed this morning, as well as no staff on site to help unload luggage.

"There was only one security channel open despite 11 flights leaving between 6 and 7am. There were also no ground staff available to unload luggage. The missed connection has caused huge inconvenience. We will seriously consider whether we use the airport in future."

What advice is being given to passengers?

Leeds Bradford Airport has issued advice to passengers travelling this week, suggesting they arrive at least three hours before their flight to avoid missing it.

The airport told Travel Weekly: "This disruption is not as severe as that which other UK airports are currently experiencing but can unfortunately be unpredictable.

“Due to recent changes in Home Office accreditation for airport staff, uncertainty around when pandemic travel restrictions were due to ease and ongoing staffing disruption due to covid-19 absences, a longer lead time for recruiting staff is being experienced across the aviation industry.”

What about fast track lanes?

Fast track lanes are available at Leeds Bradford Airport, allowing passengers to get through security faster and avoid queues at a higher cost.

Leeds Bradford Airport says that its fast track security service is available every day but must be booked online at least one hour before arrival.

Fast track bookings are limited to six passengers aged 12 or over, with children younger than 12 able to join free of charge.

Where are the nearest hotels?

The Travelodge on Whitehouse Lane is available for £72 a night and is just an eight minute walk away from the airport.

The Premier Inn Leeds Bradford Airport Hotel is £82 a night but is slightly further away; a four minute drive from the airport.