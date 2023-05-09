Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency showed that on average last year, flights from Leeds Bradford Airport were delayed by 20 minutes.

The investigation found that Birmingham airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays for a second year in a row, with departures from the West Midlands airport averaging half an hour behind schedule on average. That was more than twice as long as the previous year, when it was also ranked last for punctuality.

Out of the 26 airports in the UK that were looked at, Leeds Bradford Airport came joint 13th alongside Southend Airport, with both airports recording an average delay of 20 minutes per departing flight.

Huge queues were seen at Leeds Bradford Airport and across the UK last summer

It was a difficult year for the aviation industry, with staff shortages during the summer creating particular strains due to the surge in demand for holidays. “Theme park” style queues were reported at Leeds Bradford Airport and passengers warned travellers to avoid the site "at all costs”.

Doncaster Sheffield – which closed in November – and Manchester airports had the joint second poorest punctuality records in 2022, with an average delay of 29 minutes.

They were followed by Luton (28 minutes), Gatwick (27 minutes) and Bristol (26 minutes) airports.

East Midlands airport had the best performance, with an average delay of just 13 minutes.

The average across all airports was 23 minutes.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights were not included.

Leeds Bradford Airport was approached for a comment.

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “Your choice of airport shouldn’t make or break your trip, but for too many travellers last year that was sadly their experience.

“A repeat of last year’s chaos cannot be allowed to stand again, and airports and airlines must ensure they’re working together to ensure they can deliver their summer schedules as promised, while the Government must urgently grant the CAA the powers it needs to hold the industry to account.

“With at least some level of disruption sadly probable as we head into another busy travel season, airports’ delay records are something some travellers may well want to take into consideration, even if that involves travelling slightly further from home.”

CAA head of consumer Anna Bowles said: “Our data tells us that too many passengers faced disappointing levels of delays across UK airports last year. It is important consumers experience a high-quality service from both airlines and airports this year.

“We expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.”

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

