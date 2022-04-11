Cheap parking in Leeds: 7 places you can park in Leeds city centre for £5 or under

Here are seven of the cheapest places to park in and around Leeds city centre.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:30 am

Visiting the city centre by car can be an expensive experience.

Car parks near to the city are often pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

With limited spaces in each car park it can be tricky finding a reasonably priced place to park during a busy weekend or quick family shop.

Here are seven places to park in the city centre for £5 or under.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £4.40

Woodhouse Ln, Leeds, LS2 3AX

This car park is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

There are 1240 spaces including 14 blue badge parking spaces available on levels one and seven, with electric car charging ports also available on several floors.

Parking here costs £4.40 for up to three hours, with a weekend ticket costing £12.20.

Hunslet Lane - £5

Hunslet Lane, Leeds, LS10 1ES

This car park is quite small with only 35 spaces available.

On a Saturday it can be difficult to park here but on a Sunday parking costs just £2 for four hours, with anything over that costing £5.

Q Park - £4.50

Merrion Street, Leeds, LS2 8LQ

Q-Park St John's Centre is located within the popular St John's Centre and over the road from the Merrion Centre.

It costs £2.30 per hour between midnight and 7pm.

International Pool - £4.30

Westgate, Leeds, LS1 4PH

This car park is a five minute walk away from the city centre, and has 140 spaces.

To park here for five hours only costs £4.50, with anything over that costing £8.

On Sundays parking for four hours reduces the cost to £2.

West Street - £4

Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4PD

A little bit further out of the city centre, this car park costs only £4 for a five hour stay.

The car park is open 24 hours, with parking going up to £7.50 for anything over five hours.

Whitehall Road- £4

CitiPark, Whitehall Road, LS1 4AW

Located just a short distance from Leeds train station, visitors can park for £4 for an hour, seven days a week.

Parking for a full 24 hours costs £21.

Trinity Car Park

Swinegate, Leeds LS1 4AG

Trinity Leeds has 630 spaces including 14 disabled parking bays, 4 electric charging bays (Level 2) and 8 bays for parents.

Parking here costs £5 for two hours, seven days a week.

