2. Nation of Shopkeepers

Nation of Shopkeepers can be found on Cookridge Street in the city centre, close to the Merrion Centre. The bar and restaurant serves a variety of craft ales and spirits, as well as both vegan and vegetarian food options. The pub is 100% dog friendly 24 hours a day. Visitors said: "Lovely atmosphere, dog friendly and staff very helpful. Good prices and plenty of seating. Will definitely come back."

Photo: Tony Johnson