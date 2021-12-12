Looking for a dog friendly pub close by?
There is an abundance of pubs with a dog-friendly policy in Leeds - here is our list of nine of the best dog friendly pubs in Leeds according to ratings on Google Reviews.
1. Water Lane Boathouse
Water Lane Boathouse is located on Canal Wharf in Holbeck. The pub operates a dog-friendly policy with dog bowls outside, as well as serving pizzas, burgers and craft ales inside in a cosy setting. There is also a car park nearby located in Granary Wharf. Visitors said: "Dog friendly. Right up my alley. Love a good pupper. Also £15 prosecco, how do you say no?!"
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Nation of Shopkeepers
Nation of Shopkeepers can be found on Cookridge Street in the city centre, close to the Merrion Centre. The bar and restaurant serves a variety of craft ales and spirits, as well as both vegan and vegetarian food options. The pub is 100% dog friendly 24 hours a day. Visitors said: "Lovely atmosphere, dog friendly and staff very helpful. Good prices and plenty of seating. Will definitely come back."
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop
Doghouse can be found on Kirkgate and operates as a bar, coffee shop and record store during the week. The venue is 100% dog friendly and serves craft beers and a variety of spirits and coffees. Visitors said: "Cute dog friendly bar that has decor like your nans house making it cosy. Grab a beer here if you're in the area."
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Dry Dock
The Dry Dock is located on Woodhouse Lane near the University of Leeds. It offers frequent deals on food throughout the week and serve a wide selection of beers. It operates a dog-friendly policy year round. Visitors said: "Dog friendly haven in Leeds! Staff really helpful and beer choices great! Will come back! Thanks."
Photo: Tony Johnson