Starbucks has announced a fresh seasonal menu, which includes nine new items and the return of the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The coffee chain has revealed that the famous beverage along with its menu will be coming to a store near you on Thursday 1 September, 2022.

Given the popularity of the hot drink, Starbucks is also offering a number of new ways to enjoy the flavour, including a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew version.

The cold drink has been a “roaring success” in the US, according to the brand and now UK customers will be able to get their hands on one too.

That, as well as a number of tasty snacks including the much-anticipated Egg Bites and more vegan alternatives, make up an exciting Starbucks autumn menu.

Just Cluysenaer, Starbucks Food and Beverage Director, said: “Each year, our customers eagerly anticipate the return of the PSL, knowing that it officially marks the change in season.

“We’ve already made great advances in cold coffee innovation, and with a growing number of our customers drinking their coffee iced all year round, this year we are delighted to introduce a new iced, pumpkin beverage.

“Combining two of our customer’s favourite tastes, iconic pumpkin spice and our refreshing Cold Brew, each sip of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will deliver the familiar, creamy flavour of pumpkin spice followed by the uplifting coffee flavour of Starbucks Cold Brew”.

Here is everything you need to know about the new menu and the return of the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

What is the full Starbucks autumn menu in 2022?

The new menu boasts 11 seasonally-themed menu items, of which nine are new and two are returning.

Here is the Starbucks autumn 2022 menu in full:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (new)

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte (returning)

Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte (returning)

American Deli Meats Focaccia (new)

Mushroom and Egg Muffin (new)

Fiery No’ Chicken Wrap (new)

Egg Bites with Three Cheese and Ham (new)

Toffee and Apple Muffin (new)

Starbucks® Espresso Roast Blondie (new)

Fruit & Nut Flapjack (new)

Blackberry & Apple Overnight Oats (new)