The shopping centre will welcome the vintage and sustainable brands for a limited time only, hosted in Sook – a flexible retail space. For last minute gifts or the perfect festive or New Year’s Eve outfit, the Sook space will be filled with sustainable, ethical and vintage fashion and homeware.

The Crafty Couple is offering handmade and sustainable furniture until the end of today (December 20). The business, which boasts more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, offers premium products which they promise will last a lifetime, using sustainably-sourced materials. The Crafty Couple range includes coffee tables and TV stands, console tables, Christmas decorations, dining tables and homeware accessories.

Don Threads will take over the Sook space from December 21-22, offering vintage casual apparel including Stone Island and CP Company. Next up will be Ocelot Studio, which will visit Victoria Leeds on December 23 with its handcrafted Yorkshire-made clothing which is inspired by the past.

The four vintage shops will be popping up in Sook, a flexible retail space in Victoria Gate, Leeds (Photo: James Hardisty)

The final Sook takeover over the Christmas period will be Judy’s Vintage Fair from Boxing Day to New Year’s Eve. Judy’s offers hand-picked vintage and retro clothing through the decades, from the 1930’s, including dresses, skirts, trousers and knitwear, as well as accessories.