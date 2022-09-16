The popular city centre shopping district brings together the Victoria Quarter and its beautiful arcades with the shiny Victoria Gate, which opened in 2016.
It boasts high-end designers and fashion brands, as well as everyday retailers, cafes and of course, a flagship John Lewis.
This year has seen 12 new additions to the district, from a tailors to a fine art gallery – including five new openings this month.
1. New arrivals
Here is every business to have opened in Victoria Leeds this year
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Snug
First up is Victoria Gate. Sofa-in-a-box company Snug opened a permanent store this year, following on from a successful pop-up shop. It has earned a big digital following for its sofa-in-a-box concept - settees which are packaged into boxes and can be assembled without any tools.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Shu & Luxe
From high quality Spanish and Italian footwear brands to Scandinavian clothing collections, ladies clothing retailer Shu & Luxe sells classic pieces with trend-led elements.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Sook
The final new addition to Victoria Gate is Sook, which opened earlier this month. Sook offers a flexible pop-up space for businesses to rent, showcasing a variety of retailers and creators. From fashion designers and yoga, to a beauty lounge and tech launch, visitors can expect a carousel of exciting products and events.
Photo: James Hardisty