The new additions join the line-up in Victoria Gate and the historic Victoria Quarter arcades, which are home to a mix of luxury independents, fashion and lifestyle brands and avantgarde concept stores.

Pioneering retail innovator SOOK opened its new store in Victoria Gate this week, showcasing a variety of retailers, creators, and service providers.

From fashion designers and yoga, to beauty lounge and tech launch, visitors can expect a carousel of exciting products, events and pop-up experiences in this innovative space.

Victoria Leeds is celebrating five new openings at Victoria Gate and the historic Victoria Quarter arcades.

Newly-opened North Home is exclusive to Victoria Leeds and introduces the city’s shoppers to Japandi design, a combination of Japanese and Scandinavian styles.

The creation of owner Kamil Wangin, North Home handpicks timeless, ethical, and sustainable pieces rejecting throw-away culture.

The concept store located in Vicar Lane boasts a sophisticated selection of tableware, sleek furniture, and stylish accessories.

Also fresh to the city is Yorkshire-native Carl Stuart, a tailors steeped in over 50 years of history that counts members of the Royal family among its clients.

Located in the ornate County Arcade, the team designs quality business wear and made-to-measure special event tailoring.

Meanwhile, Astrid and Miyu have brought their first pink boutique outside of London to Victoria Quarter following success in New York.

The elegant store stocks a beautiful range of jewellery including their signature stacks and bespoke welded bracelets.

The brand also offers engraving, tattooing and piercing services.

And returning to King Edward Street, Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green is set to re-open this month.

Back by popular demand, the brand reflects the interconnected relationship of music, culture and style with its unique menswear collection.

Victoria Leeds senior general manager Jo Coburn said: “We are really excited to welcome such an array of unique and distinct retailers to Victoria Leeds.

"Each of our new additions truly reflects the progressive ethos of our destination and recognises the demand for quality products and experiences in Leeds.

“Our customers are looking for variety, quality and inspiring environments to spend time in, and our focus is to respond to this proactively by enhancing their experience and exceeding