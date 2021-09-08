New Leeds United merchandise store opens in Trinity Leeds as new third kit goes on sale
A new Leeds United retail superstore at Trinity Leeds will be opened on Marcelo Bielsa Way tomorrow (Thursday) making it one of the largest football club shops in the country.
Previously located on Level Two in the shopping complex, this new retail store is significantly bigger with Leeds United merchandise sprawled across two floors, covering 10,000 sq ft – similar in size to the official Leeds United store based at Elland Road.
The new city centre shop will now be one of the largest football club retail outlets located away from a stadium in the UK and the launch coincides with the launch of the brand-new Leeds United third kit.
The new third shirt for the 2021/22 campaign is described as rhapsody purple with a white collar and with the famous adidas stripes also in white, including the Leeds United badge, adidas logo, our official shirt sponsor SBOTOP and official sleeve sponsor BOXT, along with purple shorts and purple socks.
It is available to buy from the new shop from 8am tomorrow (Thursday) along with the home and away kits for the current season, training wear and off-field Leeds United clothing ranges for men, women, and children.
Opening
The Leeds United store at Trinity Leeds will be open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
Leeds United retail stores at Elland Road, White Rose Shopping Centre and the Merrion Shopping Centre will also be open from 8am tomorrow morning so fans can be first to buy the new third kit.
Season Ticket Holders and My Leeds+ Members will also have an exclusive period from 8am to 9am to purchase the kit online, with the third strip available to all other supporters from 9am online.