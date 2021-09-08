Previously located on Level Two in the shopping complex, this new retail store is significantly bigger with Leeds United merchandise sprawled across two floors, covering 10,000 sq ft – similar in size to the official Leeds United store based at Elland Road.

The new city centre shop will now be one of the largest football club retail outlets located away from a stadium in the UK and the launch coincides with the launch of the brand-new Leeds United third kit.

The new third shirt for the 2021/22 campaign is described as rhapsody purple with a white collar and with the famous adidas stripes also in white, including the Leeds United badge, adidas logo, our official shirt sponsor SBOTOP and official sleeve sponsor BOXT, along with purple shorts and purple socks.

A new bigger and better Leeds United merchandise store is opening in Trinity Leeds - on Marco Bielsa Way - tomorrow.

It is available to buy from the new shop from 8am tomorrow (Thursday) along with the home and away kits for the current season, training wear and off-field Leeds United clothing ranges for men, women, and children.

Opening

The Leeds United store at Trinity Leeds will be open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Leeds United retail stores at Elland Road, White Rose Shopping Centre and the Merrion Shopping Centre will also be open from 8am tomorrow morning so fans can be first to buy the new third kit.