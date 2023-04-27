Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
4 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
5 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
8 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
8 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

M&S White Rose: Latest pictures inside the new Leeds megastore shared ahead of next month's grand opening

New pictures showing inside the new M&S megastore at White Rose in Leeds have been shared and showcase plans for the new clothing department design.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 19:15 BST

The new 97,000 sq ft store, which opens on May 25, will be the first in the north of England to feature the new store layout, the company has said.

The store is set to move into the large premises in Leeds White Rose shopping centre vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic. The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country.

The White Rose store will create 230 new jobs for the area as part of the company’s commitment to opening 20 new stores nationwide and creating 3,400 new jobs this year.

Justine Brook, Store Manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, said: “We’re really excited to share a sneak peek of our new Clothing store design and we’re proud that M&S Leeds White Rose will be the first ever store in the North to open with this stylish new look.

"The team are all working hard to get the store ready for opening and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the door on Thursday May 25 and share everything we’ve been working on.”

Check out the latest pictures shared below:

M&S has shared pictures of the new clothing department ahead of the opening of the new megastore at White Rose in Leeds on May 25.

1. M&S White Rose

M&S has shared pictures of the new clothing department ahead of the opening of the new megastore at White Rose in Leeds on May 25. Photo: M&S

Photo Sales
The 97,000 sq ft store will offer local shoppers the latest collection for Spring/Summer across womenswear, kidswear and menswear – with dedicated areas for brands such as Per Una, Autograph, Jaeger and the ever-popular M&S activewear collection, Goodmove.

2. Spring/Summer collection

The 97,000 sq ft store will offer local shoppers the latest collection for Spring/Summer across womenswear, kidswear and menswear – with dedicated areas for brands such as Per Una, Autograph, Jaeger and the ever-popular M&S activewear collection, Goodmove. Photo: M&S

Photo Sales
New features will be available at the store, including the option to skip the queues altogether and pay straight away in the store fitting rooms.

3. New features

New features will be available at the store, including the option to skip the queues altogether and pay straight away in the store fitting rooms. Photo: M&S

Photo Sales
The company promises a bigger-than-ever M&S Footwear offer with a spacious try-on area and a transformed M&S Beauty department home to popular brands including the Apothecary collection.

4. M&S Footwear

The company promises a bigger-than-ever M&S Footwear offer with a spacious try-on area and a transformed M&S Beauty department home to popular brands including the Apothecary collection. Photo: M&S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsM&SDebenhamsEnglandNorth