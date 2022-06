Aiden Ramsdale, 24, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston; and Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, have both been charged with murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (June 27).

A third man who was arrested has been released facing no further action.

The police scene in Beeston and, inset, Bradley Wall.