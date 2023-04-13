Originally scheduled as a three-month Christmas pop-up in October 2021, Curated Makers extended its stay in the shopping centre for an extra 15 months – its longest pop-up to date. Curated Makers stocks a range of unique products made by local small businesses, supporting more than 100 independent makers during its stay.

Founded in Manchester in 2017, the business has expanded its pop-up shops across the country, stocking gifts, cards, jewellery, candles, prints and more, from some of the most talented artists and creators in the North.

Curated Makers has been operating from Trinity Leeds’ Platform unit – a flexible retail space designed specifically for brands looking for short term leases which range from three to 18 months. Its Trinity Leeds shop will open for the final time this Saturday, with a celebration event with drinks from 6pm to celebrate its stay.

Curated Makers is closing its doors after 18 months in Trinity Leeds (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Curated Makers’ markets in Leeds city centre will continue on a bi-monthly basis, with the next market scheduled for Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4. Curated Makers has stores in Meadowhall Sheffield and Battersea Power Station, with pop-ups in more cities on the way.