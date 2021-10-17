They cover a broad range with a Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand MINISO, an interactive learning centre, a restaurant and designer make-up as well as a cosmetic procedures specialist and a Leeds United shop.

Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand MINISO store is the first in Yorkshire and opened on Wednesday with tech, toys, fashion, stationery, home and beauty products.

Meanwhile, the Curated Makers independent pop-up shop brings 35 local makers and artists to Trinity Leeds, offering customers the chance to shop small in the run-up to Christmas, with a range of handmade products from local makers from Leeds and Yorkshire, including candles from Golden Hour Co, wellbeing kits from Mind&Full, vibrant statement jewellery from Silly Loaf, iconic landmark prints from Art by Arjo, and pieces by Leeds Arts University graduate Millie Rothera – a print designer with a passion for colour and textiles.

Italian Street Food at Burgamoré.

MathsCity offers a new experience for visitors at Trinity Leeds, taking a hands-on approach to maths with interactive displays including a giant bubble, kaleidoscope, puzzle challenges and 30 exhibits for all the family. Launched by the charity MathsWorldUK, MathsCity aims to give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to take their first step into the real-life world of maths in a fun environment.

Food fans can also enjoy tasty treats from new arrival Burgamoré – Italian Street Food, with a menu that combines authentic Italian pizza, pasta and burgers to create a unique menu, with plenty of vegan and halal options.

A new dedicated student-only space called The Study has also launched, offering a free space for students to work alone or collaboratively, with free Wi-Fi and work stations, aimed at freshers, undergraduates, post-graduates, and school and college students.

The new Leeds United store.

Cosmetic specialists Laser Clinics has also joined the line-up, offering laser hair removal services, skin treatments including microdermabrasion and LED light therapy, and non-invasive cosmetic injectable treatments.

Cyclists can also make the most of a new Bike Park located at the top of Albion Street near Boots, where guests can park their bikes for free from 8.30am to 7.30pm every day and beauty retailer Space NK has also joined Trinity Leeds after relocating from the Victoria Quarter, with a new 1,700 sq ft store selling popular brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Laura Mercier, Nars, and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

David Maddison, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re very excited to welcome such a diverse range of new names to Trinity Leeds, giving shoppers even more choice in the run-up to the festive season. Whether you’re looking for something unique from a local business at our Curated Makers pop-up, or something from one of our big-name brands, we’ve got it all under one roof at Trinity Leeds.”

Interactive learning centre at MathsCity in Trinity Leeds.