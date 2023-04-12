News you can trust since 1890
Jack Wills Leeds closing down sale as city centre shop set to shut for good

The clothing brand Jack Wills is preparing to shut its Leeds city centre shop, with a closing down sale now under way.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

Signs in the window of the store in King Edward Street promise significant discounts as stock is cleared ahead of the final day of trading on Saturday April 15.

The UK fashion retailer was bought out of administration in 2019 by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct company. The £12.7m deal included 100 Jack Wills stores in the UK and Ireland, with 1,700 staff as also taken on as part of the agreement.

Sports Direct said at the time that it would be working with landlords to reduce rents where possible. Dozens of the stores have closed in the intervening years, with the branch in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter now set to join them. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leeds staff were offered alternative roles within the wider business, which some have chosen to take up.

The Jack Wills store in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds is closing down. Picture: National WorldThe Jack Wills store in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds is closing down. Picture: National World
The Jack Wills store in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds is closing down. Picture: National World
