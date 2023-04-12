Signs in the window of the store in King Edward Street promise significant discounts as stock is cleared ahead of the final day of trading on Saturday April 15.

The UK fashion retailer was bought out of administration in 2019 by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct company. The £12.7m deal included 100 Jack Wills stores in the UK and Ireland , with 1,700 staff as also taken on as part of the agreement.

Sports Direct said at the time that it would be working with landlords to reduce rents where possible. Dozens of the stores have closed in the intervening years, with the branch in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter now set to join them. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leeds staff were offered alternative roles within the wider business, which some have chosen to take up.