Santa-stic! Festive best family highlights

It's the most Santa-stic time of the year

After all, write Sam Blackburn and Emily Roberts, 'tis the season to be jolly amid holly at five festive-filled regional attractions.

#1 Climb aboard the Train to Christmas Town at Weardale Railway (November 29 – December 23)

Hop aboard and experience the spirit of Christmas as you journey along the Weardale Railway. Be transported into a magical wonderland created by carolling elves who love nothing more than to sing, dance and story tell. Enjoy tasty food and relax with seasonal delights and before you know it, you will arrive at Christmas Town where Santa Claus himself is waiting to climb aboard.

https://www.weardale-railway.com/train-rides/train-to-christmas-town/

Prices start from £18 per child & £23 per adult

#2 Santa’s Sweet Adventure at York Chocolate Story (November 23 – December 24)

Enjoy the delights of Christmas as York’s Chocolate Shop give themselves a festive make-over ready for Father Christmas to move in this holiday. With seasonal fun including games, festive chocolate making and a chance to meet the big man himself, this is a perfect Christmas adventure for all of the family.

All aboard Train to Christmas Town at Weardale Railway

https://www.yorkschocolatestory.com/events/santas-sweet-adventure/

Prices start from £6

#3 See Santa at Cannon Hall Farm (November 30 – December 24)

Take a trip into the enchanting grotto at Cannon Hall Farm, created by cheerful elves and experience true festive magic. Each child will be given a passport to the North Pole and will pass through the naughty or nice scanner before having the opportunity to see Santa. A wonderful experience for the Christmas season.

Santas Sweet Adventure at YorkChocolate Story sweet treats

https://www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/event/see-santa-at-cannon-hall-farm-2019/

Prices start from £8.95 per person

#4 An Audience with Father Christmas at Belsay Hall (November 30 – December 8, Saturdays and Sundays only)

Have you been good this year? If so, you are invited to Belsay Hall where you will have the chance to sit around the Christmas tree and listen to the big man himself tell you a story of Christmas. Take the opportunity to get a photo with Father Christmas and you never know, there might be a gift waiting just for you.

See Santa at Cannon Hall Farm family fun

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/belsay-an-audience-with-father-christmas-30-november-2019/

Prices start from £5

#5 Share and Create Memories with Christmas at The Den (Selected dates from November 30 – December 24)

Become an honorary Elf as you are welcomed into The Christmas Den and meet Mother Christmas who has a special story to tell. Enjoy helping to decorate biscuits before meeting Santa himself and building your very own Christmas bear to take home. With festive fun for the whole family, this joyful experience filled with stories and activities leaves all feeling the true spirit of Christmas.

https://williamsden.co.uk/events/christmas-den/

Prices start from £10

Anticipating An Audience with Father Christmas at Belsay Hall