Viewers have been left teary-eyed after an emotional documentary which goes into the life of former Leeds Rhino player Rob Burrow aired tonight (June 8). The special episode of ITV current affair series Tonight, titled ‘Lindsey and Rob: Living with MND’, followed the former rugby league star and his wife Lindsey to show off the daily reality of living with motor neurone disease (MND).

In the documentary ITV viewers could see how she works as a full-time carer for Rob while being a mum to kids Macy, Maya and Jackson in their West Yorkshire home. Lindsey also works one day a week as a NHS physiotherapist.

In the documentary Linsey said: “There are days where you just want to pull the duvet back over your head and you think, why is this happening? Why me?

"But you look at Rob and you look at the situation that he’s in and it suddenly brings you back to reality. If he can do what he does and face that with a smile on his face, then we can keep going.”

“Myself and a lot of the population have been inspired by Kevin’s challenges and you just want to do your bit to help.”

Former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow MBE pictured with his wife Lindsey

The documentary also showed heart-wrenching footage of Rob visiting the MND centre in Seacroft, but staff members explained how it is ‘not fit for purpose’. Lindsey added that it is “dark and dingy, the car park is miles away” and some of the treatment rooms don’t have windows.

Kevin Sinfield, Lindsey and the wider population have been working to raise funds to support the build of a new centre in Leeds by running a series of marathons. Kevin ran seven marathons in seven days, and Lindsey also ran a marathon after months of training raising more than £102,000.

And later this month, the Burrow family will take on a mini race during the hugely popular Leeds 10K, which has been described as a “ deserved lap of honour ” for Rob, after he was pushed around the marathon course in May in a specially adapted chair by Kevin Sinfield.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thought and send love to Rob and his family. One person tweeted: “Watching the Rob Burrow story on @ITV what an awful disease! Such a strong family, highlighting the issues that all MND suffers have.” While another added: “Sat watching the rob burrow story on itv in bits what a warrior lyndsey is,” and a third said: “Watching that Rob Burrow documentary on ITV one of the saddest things I have ever seen.. His wife is unbelievable. ”.

