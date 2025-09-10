Why dog owners should avoid conkers during stunning Autumn walks in Leeds
But conkers and acorns can be hidden dangers for dogs, a vet has today warned.
Dog owners are being urged to stay vigilant during autumn walks in conker-heavy areas.
Victoria Phillips, veterinary surgeon manager at Dogs Trust, warned that they could be toxic to dogs.
She said: “Conkers might be a sign that autumn is here, but it is vital that dog owners understand that conkers and acorns can be toxic to dogs and, in some cases, can even be deadly.
“Bigger dogs might swallow them, and smaller pooches might give them a chew, both of which can have some nasty side effects.”
Conkers, which contain a toxin called aesculin, can cause your dog to be unwell within hours, with symptoms including:
- Vomiting (being sick)
- Diarrhoea (an upset stomach)
- Stomach Pain
- Restlessness
- Urticaria (rash)
- Swelling around the eyes and mouth
- Not being able to move (or even collapsing)
Dogs can also choke on conkers or acorns, and swallowing can lead to blockages in the gut.
Victoria added: “To keep your dog safe this autumn, walk your dogs on a lead where there are lots of conkers on the floor, and keep your eyes peeled for your pooch playing with them.
“They may look relatively harmless, but they can cause serious issues.”
Dogs Trust advises that if you are concerned your dog has chewed or consumed conkers or acorns, or is showing signs of illness, contact a vet immediately.