Why adorable gentle giant Brodie still hasn't given up hope finding a new home

By Laura Collins
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Dogs Trust Leeds: Meet the adoption pups looking for new homes this Christmas
He’s Leeds Dogs Trust’s oldest resident who still has a lot of love to give - and is still on the search for a new home.

Brodie the Akita is an old dog with an endless heart, still waiting for a family who hasn’t yet found him.

Despite an appeal just a few weeks ago to find the 12-year-old a home to spend his golden years, sadly nobody has come forward to adopt him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now the search continues while Brodie quietly hopes that someone, somewhere, will fall in love with the soul that’s never stopped loving back

The Dogs Trust warned that older dogs often take longer to rehome - on average the charity claims it takes over 80 days to find new homes for their canine companions who are aged five and over.

Meet Brodie the Akita - Leeds Dogs Trust’s oldest resident who still has a lot of love to give.placeholder image
Meet Brodie the Akita - Leeds Dogs Trust’s oldest resident who still has a lot of love to give. | Leeds Dogs Trust

Kelly Walker, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Brodie might be a big boy entering his golden years, but you can teach an old dog new tricks.

“Older dogs, like Brodie, still enjoy the same mental stimulation and training as younger dogs, as long as it isn't too exhausting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, lots of our older dogs like Brodie are overlooked, as people think they are less likely to be able to keep up with them, but a huge benefit of adopting an older dog is they tend to have better manners, often can already be housetrained, and are a bit more settled than a puppy who has a lot to learn."

Brodie is a big friendly giant, who is looking for friendly adopters who can give him a fun retirement home. Young children will be too noisy for him, but he would be happy to live with teenagers.

Related topics:FamilyPeople
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice