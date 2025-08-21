With her big green eyes and cheeky French Bulldog grin, Esme has certainly proved she is magnifique by capturing the hearts of staff at Dogs Trust Leeds.

But the four-year-old stray’s journey hasn’t been easy — found abandoned pain from an untreated ear infection, she’s been waiting since April for the happy ending she deserves.

Now the charity is making a heartfelt appeal to find Esme a forever home before summer is over.

Esme has a real zest for life and is very friendly with everyone she meets. Leeds Dogs Trust

Kelly Walker, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Esme has been a real trooper and seeing her progress since arriving as a stray has been wonderful.

“All we need now is to find her a forever home to complete this chapter of her story and give her the happy ending she truly deserves.”

Esme, who is living with a foster carer, is a real ball of energy who loves to play, zoom around the garden and soak up attention from her human friends.

The rehoming centre said she has a real zest for life and is very friendly with everyone she meets, loving fuss and attention wherever she can get it.

As a dog who loves to be loved, Esme can get a bit overexcited and often forgets to keep her paws on the floor, so she would be well suited to live with secondary school aged children who are confident around playful dogs.

Brachycephalic (brachy) dogs, also known as flat-faced dogs, often experience serious health issues, including breathing difficulties known as Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS).

Esme has been marked by Dogs Trust vets as not requiring surgery for her airways.

Last week the charity warned pet owners to make sure their pooches are microchipped with up to date details to help ensure they get back to their homes.