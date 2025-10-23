How Pete Wicks and Dogs Trust Leeds changed this French Bulldog’s life forever
She was found wandering the streets with a painful ear infection and nobody to call her own.
But her cheeky grin and boundless spirit has captured hearts from the team at the York Road rehoming centre and even television’s own dog lover Pete Wicks.
After appearing on the latest episode of Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, viewers watched Esme’s journey unfold from her first vet visit to her search for a forever home.
And now the plucky little pooch has found a loving new family in Yorkshire.
Kelly Walker, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Esme has been a real trooper, and seeing her progress since arriving as a stray has been wonderful.
“She needed a fair bit of veterinary support to help manage her infection, but now that it is being managed, you can see just what a happy, friendly dog she is.
"We're so happy that Pete Wicks and the For Dogs' Sake team have shared Esme's story.
“This experience shows just how important it is to keep on top of a dog's health."
After seeing Esme on social media, her new owner Lisa soon fell in love with her and decided to open the doors to her home.