This month, the dogs up for adoption include one-year-old Ebony, a classic Staffy who was found as a stray.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home by taking home one of these furballs?
Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Ebony
One-year-old Ebony is a classic little Staffy. She was found as a stray, so unfortunately nothing is known about her history. The team have found her to be a busy, energetic girl who loves her training. She would not suit sharing with children or other pets due to her need to build on her socialisation
skills. She will need a secure garden. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Aussie
Aussie is a fun and cuddly dog who loves training. The seven-year-old Staffy Cross forms very strong bonds with his favourite people. He’s a little nervous of other dogs so
likes to walk in quieter areas where he won’t see too many. He would need to be the only pet in the house, as well as a secure garden for playing off-lead. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Crouchy
Crouchy is a lovely four-year-old Greyhound. Typical of his breed, he loves a good stretch of his legs followed by a snooze on the sofa. He
walks nicely on the lead, and he is always happy to see other dogs when out and about. He could live with another dog if they get along
well together. Crouchy can worry when left, so he will need his owners around a lot of the time initially until he is settled, and he will need to sleep in his adopter’s bedroom initially. Crouchy would be fine with high school children and over. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Humphrey
Handsome Humphrey is a five-month-old Crossbreed who will need adopters who are confident with big, strong dogs as he is still growing. He could potentially share his home with another well-
trained dog who could be a good role model for him, but he would not suit cats or small furry pets due to his chase instinct. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Kaye
Kaye is a handsome eight-month-old Crossbreed who would love to find a new home with an active family who will enjoy spending time with him. His unsettled start has left him being a little wary of new people, but he soon comes round after a few meets. He would be fine with
sensible high-school aged kids. He could share with a calm dog. A secure garden would also be needed. Photo: Dogs Trust