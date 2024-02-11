3 . Crouchy

Crouchy is a lovely four-year-old Greyhound. Typical of his breed, he loves a good stretch of his legs followed by a snooze on the sofa. He walks nicely on the lead, and he is always happy to see other dogs when out and about. He could live with another dog if they get along well together. Crouchy can worry when left, so he will need his owners around a lot of the time initially until he is settled, and he will need to sleep in his adopter’s bedroom initially. Crouchy would be fine with high school children and over. Photo: Dogs Trust