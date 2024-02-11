Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 dogs looking for their forever homes in Leeds this month including one-year-old Staffy found as a stray

Here are 11 of the adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The handsome pooches, who are staying at the rehoming centre in York Road, have had a busy few weeks.

This month, the dogs up for adoption include one-year-old Ebony, a classic Staffy who was found as a stray.

Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home by taking home one of these furballs?

Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –

One-year-old Ebony is a classic little Staffy. She was found as a stray, so unfortunately nothing is known about her history. The team have found her to be a busy, energetic girl who loves her training. She would not suit sharing with children or other pets due to her need to build on her socialisation skills. She will need a secure garden.

1. Ebony

One-year-old Ebony is a classic little Staffy. She was found as a stray, so unfortunately nothing is known about her history. The team have found her to be a busy, energetic girl who loves her training. She would not suit sharing with children or other pets due to her need to build on her socialisation skills. She will need a secure garden. Photo: Dogs Trust

Aussie is a fun and cuddly dog who loves training. The seven-year-old Staffy Cross forms very strong bonds with his favourite people. He’s a little nervous of other dogs so likes to walk in quieter areas where he won’t see too many. He would need to be the only pet in the house, as well as a secure garden for playing off-lead.

2. Aussie

Aussie is a fun and cuddly dog who loves training. The seven-year-old Staffy Cross forms very strong bonds with his favourite people. He’s a little nervous of other dogs so likes to walk in quieter areas where he won’t see too many. He would need to be the only pet in the house, as well as a secure garden for playing off-lead. Photo: Dogs Trust

Crouchy is a lovely four-year-old Greyhound. Typical of his breed, he loves a good stretch of his legs followed by a snooze on the sofa. He walks nicely on the lead, and he is always happy to see other dogs when out and about. He could live with another dog if they get along well together. Crouchy can worry when left, so he will need his owners around a lot of the time initially until he is settled, and he will need to sleep in his adopter’s bedroom initially. Crouchy would be fine with high school children and over.

3. Crouchy

Crouchy is a lovely four-year-old Greyhound. Typical of his breed, he loves a good stretch of his legs followed by a snooze on the sofa. He walks nicely on the lead, and he is always happy to see other dogs when out and about. He could live with another dog if they get along well together. Crouchy can worry when left, so he will need his owners around a lot of the time initially until he is settled, and he will need to sleep in his adopter’s bedroom initially. Crouchy would be fine with high school children and over. Photo: Dogs Trust

Handsome Humphrey is a five-month-old Crossbreed who will need adopters who are confident with big, strong dogs as he is still growing. He could potentially share his home with another well- trained dog who could be a good role model for him, but he would not suit cats or small furry pets due to his chase instinct.

4. Humphrey

Handsome Humphrey is a five-month-old Crossbreed who will need adopters who are confident with big, strong dogs as he is still growing. He could potentially share his home with another well- trained dog who could be a good role model for him, but he would not suit cats or small furry pets due to his chase instinct. Photo: Dogs Trust

Kaye is a handsome eight-month-old Crossbreed who would love to find a new home with an active family who will enjoy spending time with him. His unsettled start has left him being a little wary of new people, but he soon comes round after a few meets. He would be fine with sensible high-school aged kids. He could share with a calm dog. A secure garden would also be needed.

6. Kaye

Kaye is a handsome eight-month-old Crossbreed who would love to find a new home with an active family who will enjoy spending time with him. His unsettled start has left him being a little wary of new people, but he soon comes round after a few meets. He would be fine with sensible high-school aged kids. He could share with a calm dog. A secure garden would also be needed. Photo: Dogs Trust

