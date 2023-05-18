The countdown is on as Leeds White Rose huge new M&S ‘megastore’ is opening in just a week. The new store will house several facilities including its own flower shop, foodhall, a ‘digital cafe’ and a ‘bigger and better’ bakery.

The new store will also have a huge beauty department stocked with premium brands, as well as giving Percy Pig fans the chance to try their very own Percy Pig flavour slush drink in the new cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store was first announced in January by the company, as part of a nationwide investment to expand and improve its stores. The new M&S store will fill the large premises vacated by Debenhams, which collapsed amid the fallout of the pandemic.

The retailer announced plans earlier this year to open 20 new stores across the country. M&S said that five of its new, relocated branches will take over former Debenhams units as part of its “commitment to regeneration”.

In total, the expansion across the 20 new stores is expected to create up to 3,400 new jobs. Earlier this year M&S announced it was recruiting and the company is also planning to extend its franchise model to expand its partnerships with BP petrol stations, Moto, SSP and Costa.

Artist's impression of the new M&S White Rose Leeds store.

M&S Leeds White Rose - opening day

M&S at Leeds White Rose is set to open on May 25 at 10 am. The first 200 customers through the door will be given a golden ticket with a prize inside. Prizes range from a packet of Percy Pig sweets to exclusive discounts and money-off vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be golden hangers hidden across the clothing and home department with different prices attached to each. Meanwhile, Percy Pig will also be making appearances to celebrate opening day.

Leeds new M&S store - what to expect

The new store at Leeds White Rose shopping centre will house a range of facilities all under one roof. We have rounded up everything you can expect in-store.

Digital cafe

Customers will be able to try out the new digital cafe concept. Try out new dishes, or grab a barista-made coffee. Or those with a sweet tooth can even pick up a Percy Pig or Colin the Caterpillar slushy this summer. M&S said the new cafe will offer ‘the same great delicious, quality food at a great value but a seamless experience in a fantastic environment.’

Food Hall

Foodies will be able to stock up on their favourite M&S items in the huge new food hall. There will even be a cheese barge where you’ll be able to find a selection of the finest cheeses from around the world! There will also be a coffee machine for on-the-go beverages using 100% fair trade coffee with the option to swap to oat milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be hot food counters offering Rotisserie Chicken, baguettes, wraps and salads to go. Or grab a fresh eat now or takeaway pizza cooked in M&S’s very own pizza oven.

Pick your own-veg

Customers will have the chance to pick their own veg in store. Choose from the juiciest tomatoes to the perfect peppers while reducing plastic waste!

Bakery

M&S said the new bakery will be ‘bigger and better than ever.’

A first look at what the M&S bakery will look like when it's fully completed. (Pic credit: M&S)

Beauty department

M&S’ new store will house a huge beauty department selling beauty, hair and makeup brands! From Clinique to L’Occitane, Philip Kingsley, Autograph & Formula.

Flower shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new flower shop will be full of freshly cut and potted blooms - perfect for picking up a gift for yourself or a loved one.

Where is the new M&S store in Leeds

The new store is located at White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road Leeds, United Kingdom, LS11 8LX

Opening times