Fresh off the back of yet another immensely popular series of Love Island, bosses at ITV now move their attention to applications for the next series - including contestants from Leeds and Yorkshire.

The dating reality television show regularly amasses an audience of millions, with the number of streams via catch-up service ITV Hub amounting to over 130 million.

Now showrunners have cast their nets out for the next crop of love-seeking romantics with applications now open.

Are you single and looking for love? Do you want to be locked inside a luscious villa in scorching hot South Africa? Here is everything you need to know about how to apply for series nine of Love Island in 2023.

When is the next series of Love Island?

It was announced that Ekin-Su and Davide were the winners of season 8 (Photo: ITV)

The exact start date of the next season has not been made official at the time of publication, however people in Leeds should expect it to start in the early months of 2023.

Yes, that is right - the winter series of Love Island makes its return to the television calendar after a trial first series before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The summer series is still planned to go ahead next year as well, so next year will see fans get a double dose of the acclaimed love reality series.

How can people from Leeds apply for the 2023 series?

Applications are now open for the people of Leeds to apply for an all-expenses paid trip to Mallorca in search of love.

You must be at least 18 years of age in order to apply to be involved in the show.

After fulfilling those obligations, you will then need to formally apply for Love Island 2023 by filling out a ‘ Contestant Application Form ’.

Who won the eighth series of Love Island and where were they from?

27-year old actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and 27-year old businessman Davide Sanclimenti win Love Island

After 57 episodes, plenty of ‘cracking on’, dates and a heap load of drama, the winners of Love Island 2022 were crowned on Monday, 1 August.

Fan-favourites the Italian stallion and Manchester resident Davide Sanclimenti and London-based girlfriend Ekin-Su Culculoglu were announced as victors and split the £50,000 prize money.

Who finished runners-up and where were they from?

Many viewers shared the image of Luca looking confused and joked that the Brighton man would be asking for a recount. Photo: ITV2