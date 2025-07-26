Watch the team at the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms talk about the major refurbishment of the 1762 Leeds pub.

The Cross Pipes in Otley, which dates back to circa 1762, was saved from closure in 2023.

The pub, now called the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms, reopened on July 23.

A local consortium, backed by the Otley Pub Club, gradually brought the pub back to life.

The bar has been transformed, there's a three-tier beer garden and seven ensuite rooms.

Phillip Lister, director at the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms, said: “It went into receivership did the building and had developers interested in it. We were more interested in the pub side and providing accommodation for Otley, so we got involved in making an attempt to buy it and luckily that became successful.

Louise Freeman, licensee at the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms. | National World - Local TV

“The building was in a bad state of repair so we literally had to start from scratch, put some new plans into the planning office for the design of the bedrooms and then obviously all the design of the pub and what was doing in and outside of the pub.

“Right now when we're at the finishing line, we can really see what we've achieved. You don't often see that as you're going along.

“We've tried to keep it as traditional as we can and the old way the pub was. We've named all the rooms after the lost pubs of Otley.”

Grey Mulholland, president of the Otley Pub Club, said: “When the pub went up for sale through the administrators, we were really, really worried that it would go as a pub. Just absolutely over the moon. It was a real battle to really help push the administrators to accept the bid as a pub, which they did. We were delighted. But seeing the transformation is amazing, I mean, what Phil and Kevin and the team have done is absolutely extraordinary.

“If you get local owners who are passionate and care and do the kind of wonderful refurbishment, that makes all the difference. And then you've got some great people running pubs and if you have those things, then people will come.

“It's great for Otley's continued legacy of history as a pub town and we think that this wonderful investment, particularly with the seven bedrooms, will bring more people in to enjoy the town as a whole. So it's great news for The Cross Pipes, it's great news for customers, but it's great news for Otley and it's great news for the whole local economy.”

Louise Freeman, licensee at the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms, said: “The previous owner had already started a bit of a refurb and knocked some of the walls and ceilings out, so it was not in great state. This pub used to be such a thriving little bar, so it's nice to see it being renovated up to a nice high standard.

“We've also got a beer garden, which used to be a small little courtyard, which we extended into the car park, which has given us 60 seats so I can't wait for that with outside screens, which show sports.”

Paul Shelley, manager at the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms, said: “It feels like Christmas for me because they've been building this for two and a half years and I've come in in the past month and we're now going to start helping to run it so yeah, I feel very, very lucky.

“Last time I poured a pint was March 23rd, 2020, which probably everybody will realise that that is the beginning of the old COVID so a little bit rusty, but it's like riding a bike so I'm very glad to be back on board and all gears are working and well oiled.”