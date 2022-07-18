As the temperature reaches unprecedented heights in Leeds, it’s important that you drink as much water as you can - you don’t want to dehydrate in this heat!

Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of a few places you can visit in Leeds to keep your trusty water bottle topped up and ready.

You can search for water fountains and refill stations yourself using the Refill App. This will guide you to any water stations in your local area, to make sure you’re never without fluids.

Water fountains and refill stations in Leeds

There are over 200 refill locations in Leeds City Centre - so we’ll just list a few of them here. Suffice to say, if you’re in Leeds, you’re in good hands on a hot day!

The two biggest universities in Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and The University of Leeds, both have several spots within their respective campuses where you can fill up your bottle.

The RSPB St. Aidan’s in Leeds site are offering free water top-ups in conjunction with Refill. Another nearby area doing this is Swithens Farm, located in Rothwell.

Most cafes and coffee shops will be offering water refills - this includes any Starbucks, Caffe Nero and Greggs sites.

You can also fill up your water bottle in any WHS Smiths - there are several of these across the city.

To view them all, download the Refill App. It’ll ask you to enter a location, or it can show you refill partners near your current location.