Leeds has basked in temperatures of up to 28 and 29 °C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.

Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach as high as 35 °C.

The Government has declared a "national emergency" with an increase of their heat health warning to level four.

Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Monday:

6am: Cloudy - 21 °C.

7am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.

8am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.

9am: Sunny Intervals - 23 °C.

10am: Sunny - 24 °C.

11am: Sunny - 27 °C.

12pm: Sunny - 29 °C.

1pm: Sunny - 30 °C.

2pm: Sunny - 32 °C.

3pm: Sunny - 33 °C.

4pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

5pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

6pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

7pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

8pm: Sunny - 33 °C.

9pm: Sunny - 31 °C.

10pm: Clear Night - 29 °C.

11pm: Clear Night - 28 °C.