Leeds heatwave: Hour by hour Met Office weather forecast as city set for record breaking temperatures

Temperatures in Leeds are set to hit record breaking highs this week after the Met Office issued its first ever red warning for exceptional heat.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:45 am

Leeds has basked in temperatures of up to 28 and 29 °C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.

Read More

Read More
Leeds heatwave: Stark warning issued to motorists and rail users ahead of 'red a...

Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach as high as 35 °C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach as high as 35 °C.

The Government has declared a "national emergency" with an increase of their heat health warning to level four.

Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Monday:

6am: Cloudy - 21 °C.

7am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.

8am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.

9am: Sunny Intervals - 23 °C.

10am: Sunny - 24 °C.

11am: Sunny - 27 °C.

12pm: Sunny - 29 °C.

1pm: Sunny - 30 °C.

2pm: Sunny - 32 °C.

3pm: Sunny - 33 °C.

4pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

5pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

6pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

7pm: Sunny - 34 °C.

8pm: Sunny - 33 °C.

9pm: Sunny - 31 °C.

10pm: Clear Night - 29 °C.

11pm: Clear Night - 28 °C.

Tuesday: Long sunny spells and light winds, with exceptionally hot daytime and overnight temperatures. Maximum temperature 38 °C.

Met OfficeLeedsGovernment