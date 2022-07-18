Leeds has basked in temperatures of up to 28 and 29 °C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.
Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach as high as 35 °C.
The Government has declared a "national emergency" with an increase of their heat health warning to level four.
Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy.
Here is an hour by hour forecast for Monday:
6am: Cloudy - 21 °C.
7am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.
8am: Sunny Intervals - 22 °C.
9am: Sunny Intervals - 23 °C.
10am: Sunny - 24 °C.
11am: Sunny - 27 °C.
12pm: Sunny - 29 °C.
1pm: Sunny - 30 °C.
2pm: Sunny - 32 °C.
3pm: Sunny - 33 °C.
4pm: Sunny - 34 °C.
5pm: Sunny - 34 °C.
6pm: Sunny - 34 °C.
7pm: Sunny - 34 °C.
8pm: Sunny - 33 °C.
9pm: Sunny - 31 °C.
10pm: Clear Night - 29 °C.
11pm: Clear Night - 28 °C.
Tuesday: Long sunny spells and light winds, with exceptionally hot daytime and overnight temperatures. Maximum temperature 38 °C.